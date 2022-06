Shesterkin stopped 48 of 51 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

Shesterkin was excellent in Game 3 against a barrage of Tampa Bay shots but allowed a late goal to Ondrej Palat as the Rangers fell 3-2. The 26-year-old netminder is now 10-6 in the postseason with a .930 save percentage. He'll be back in net Tuesday as the Rangers look to regain a two-game series lead in Game 4.