Shesterkin stopped the only two shots he faced in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Devils.
Shesterkin had to play the final 2:19 of the first period while starter Alexandar Georgiev tended to a leg injury. The latter returned to the game to start the second period, sending Shesterkin back to the bench.
