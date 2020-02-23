Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Makes franchise history
Shesterkin made 44 saves in a 3-2 win over the Sharks on Saturday.
He's 7-0-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .945 save percentage in his last seven starts. Shesterkin is the first goalie in Rangers history to win nine of his first 10 NHL games.
