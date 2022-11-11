Shesterkin turned aside 18 of 20 shots during an 8-2 victory over the host Red Wings on Thursday.

Shesterkin, who yielded four goals in each of his previous two starts, rebounded Thursday to secure his first win since Nov. 1. Shesterkin (7-2-2) blanked the Red Wings over the final 32 minutes, 27 seconds, snapping the Rangers' three-game winless streak (0-2-1). The 26-year-old netminder improved to 3-0-1 in four career starts against the Red Wings.