Shesterkin will protect the road goal versus the Kings on Tuesday, Larry Brooks of The New York Post reports.

Shesterkin is set for an eighth straight start, but he has gone 3-4-0 with a 2.33 GAA and a .919 save percentage in that span. The Kings have scored 14 goals over their last two games, so they'll be a formidable opponent, especially in their own barn. The Kings are 25-3-4 at home this season, so this is not a great matchup for Shesterkin.