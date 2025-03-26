Shesterkin will protect the road goal versus the Kings on Tuesday, Larry Brooks of The New York Post reports.
Shesterkin is set for an eighth straight start, but he has gone 3-4-0 with a 2.33 GAA and a .919 save percentage in that span. The Kings have scored 14 goals over their last two games, so they'll be a formidable opponent, especially in their own barn. The Kings are 25-3-4 at home this season, so this is not a great matchup for Shesterkin.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Superb in Saturday's triumph•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Third straight loss•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Tending twine against Toronto•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Let down by offense Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Leaves ice first•