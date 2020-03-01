Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Making good progress in recovery
Head coach David Quinn said Shesterkin (ribs) has been on the ice and could be back sooner than expected, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. "He feels a lot better. He's been on the ice; he's taking some shots -- nothing high -- so he might be back sooner than we envisioned," Quinn said.
It's been a week since Shesterkin sustained a rib fracture during a car accident, and he was expected to miss at least two weeks. Quinn seemed to express optimism, but admitted that the team will "monitor [this injury] daily." For the time being, Alexandar Georgiev and Henrik Lundqvist will handle the workload in the blue paint, but keep an eye on Shesterkin's progress going forward.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Injured in car accident•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Makes franchise history•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting against Sharks•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Notches sixth straight win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting in Carolina•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Just keeps winning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.