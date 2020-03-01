Play

Head coach David Quinn said Shesterkin (ribs) has been on the ice and could be back sooner than expected, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. "He feels a lot better. He's been on the ice; he's taking some shots -- nothing high -- so he might be back sooner than we envisioned," Quinn said.

It's been a week since Shesterkin sustained a rib fracture during a car accident, and he was expected to miss at least two weeks. Quinn seemed to express optimism, but admitted that the team will "monitor [this injury] daily." For the time being, Alexandar Georgiev and Henrik Lundqvist will handle the workload in the blue paint, but keep an eye on Shesterkin's progress going forward.

