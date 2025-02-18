Shesterkin (upper body) has been skating on his own but is not expected to participate in practice Tuesday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Shesterkin's injury carried a recovery timeline of 1-2 weeks, so the netminder shouldn't be expected to be sidelined for much longer as long as he hasn't suffered any setbacks. If Shesterkin isn't ready for the Rangers' back-to-back set against the Sabres on Saturday and Penguins on Sunday, Dylan Garand, who was recalled Tuesday, could split those games with Jonathan Quick.