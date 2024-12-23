Shesterkin allowed two goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Shesterkin had one of his worst performances of the season Dec. 14 against the Kings, turning aside 16 of 21 shots (.762 save percentage. He's been much more effective over his three starts since then, allowing five goals on 101 shots (.950 save percentage), but he's had to settle for a 1-2-0 record since the Rangers have totaled just four goals during that time. The 28-year-old netminder has posted an 11-13-1 record, 2.95 GAA and .913 save percentage this year and will likely have some time off until after the NHL's Christmas break since Jonathan Quick will presumably defend the road crease in the second half of a back-to-back set Monday against New Jersey.