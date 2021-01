Shesterkin stopped all eight shots he faced after replacing Alexandar Georgiev to begin the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Georgiev was making his second straight start after shutting out the Islanders over the weekend, but he squandered his early opportunity to put some distance between himself and Shesterkin in the battle for the Rangers' starting job. Look for Shesterkin to get the nod in net Friday against the Penguins.