Shesterkin made 24 saves in a 3-1 loss to Boston on Thursday.

He stood on his head late in the first on a 5-on-3 Boston power play to keep the score 1-0 for the Bs. Patrice Bergeron beat him early in the second on a perfect shot shelf, right under the crossbar, and Connor Clifton pushed the score to 3-0 early in the third on a 2-on-1. Shesterkin got zero help from his mates until the 15:37 mark of the third when they finally solved Jeremy Swayman. The twinetender has been sharp this week, but has no wins to show for his individual efforts. The Rangers only scored once Sunday night in a 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.