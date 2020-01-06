Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: NHL debut on tap

Shesterkin will make his NHL debut in Tuesday's home game versus the Avalanche, heRick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

It was surprising when Shesterkin was called up to the big club Monday, as the team now has three healthy netminders on board. However, it's time to give the highly-touted rookie a shot at the top level. Shesterkin has been superb with AHL Hartford, as he accrued a 15-4-3 record with gaudy numbers -- a .932 save percentage and 1.93 GAA. Facing the Avalanche is quite the welcome to the NHL, though, as they lead the league with 3.71 goals per game.