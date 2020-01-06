Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: NHL debut on tap
Shesterkin will make his NHL debut in Tuesday's home game versus the Avalanche, heRick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
It was surprising when Shesterkin was called up to the big club Monday, as the team now has three healthy netminders on board. However, it's time to give the highly-touted rookie a shot at the top level. Shesterkin has been superb with AHL Hartford, as he accrued a 15-4-3 record with gaudy numbers -- a .932 save percentage and 1.93 GAA. Facing the Avalanche is quite the welcome to the NHL, though, as they lead the league with 3.71 goals per game.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.