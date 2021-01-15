Shesterkin stopped 29 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders.

Shesterkin had no chance on the Islanders' first goal, but he then gave up a pair that he would like back to put his team in a 3-0 first-period hole. He tightened things up after that point, but the Rangers failed to generate any offense against the stout Islanders defense. This was an ugly opener in all facets of the game for the Rangers, but Shesterkin should benefit from more goal support moving forward, and he showed that he's capable of holding up his end of the bargain in last year's brief NHL action, going 10-2-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .932 save percentage.