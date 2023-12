Shesterkin made 25 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

It wasn't really on Shesterkin because the Rangers couldn't solve Charlie Lindgren, who was lights out at the other end of the ice. Still, Shesterkin hasn't been his dominant self this season despite the success that the Rangers have had in the standings. He has posted a 10-6-0 record with a 2.83 GAA and .908 save percentage. He has allowed nine goals in his last two games, which were both losses.