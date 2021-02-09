Shesterkin stopped 28 of 30 shots Monday in a 2-0 loss to the Islanders.

Shesterkin had the Islanders shooting blanks until Casey Cizikas broke a scoreless tie midway through the third period. Matt Martin scored just over two minutes later for the insurance tally, sending Shesterkin to his first loss in his last four starts. The 25-year-old is enjoying a solid 2020-21 campaign, going 3-3-1 with a 2.31 GAA and .916 save percentage.