Shesterkin gave up three goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders.

Shesterkin got no support from his teammates, as the Rangers leaked scoring chances in the first period and allowed the Islanders to race out to an early 2-0 lead. The Islanders beat Shesterkin again in the second, then sealed it with an empty-netter with over five minutes remaining in the third. Shesterkin has surrendered three-plus goals in five of his last six starts, declining in form after holding eight of his previous 12 opponents below that mark.