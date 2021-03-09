Shesterkin (groin) isn't expected to suit up in Tuesday's game versus the Penguins, NHL.com reports.
Shesterkin's injury was initially considered to be minor, but he'll miss a third straight game nonetheless. There's still no clear timetable for his return. In Tuesday's contest, Keith Kinkaid will get the start, and Alexandar Georgiev is slated to serve as the backup.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Status uncertain Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Battling lower-body injury•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Hurt in Thursday's game•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Between pipes Thursday•