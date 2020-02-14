Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Not quite ready
Coach David Quinn indicated Friday that Shesterkin (ankle) is "closer" to retaking the ice but remains day-to-day.
Shesterkin will yield another start to Alexandre Georgiev on Friday, pushing back his next possible return date to Sunday when the Rangers return home to face the Bruins. The progress is an encouraging sign, but the Rangers will certainly not push the rookie netminder back into action before he's ready.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Claims top spot but out Thursday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Wins in Winnipeg•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Back in net•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Leaves start Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Second straight start on tap•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Rookie still rolling•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.