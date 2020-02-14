Play

Coach David Quinn indicated Friday that Shesterkin (ankle) is "closer" to retaking the ice but remains day-to-day.

Shesterkin will yield another start to Alexandre Georgiev on Friday, pushing back his next possible return date to Sunday when the Rangers return home to face the Bruins. The progress is an encouraging sign, but the Rangers will certainly not push the rookie netminder back into action before he's ready.

