Shesterkin (lower body) won't be in the lineup Sunday against Columbus, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Shesterkin will miss his fourth consecutive contest. Jonathan Quick (upper body) will be backed up by Louis Domingue on Sunday. The Rangers don't play again until Saturday versus New Jersey, so Shesterkin will get some additional time to recover. He has posted a 6-2-0 record this campaign with a 2.36 GAA and a .913 save percentage in eight appearances.