Shesterkin won't start Wednesday's game versus the Bruins as originally planned, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin is on the bench to start the game, indicating that whatever caused him to be scratched from the start is not an overly serious concern. Jaroslav Halak will get the nod in his place, while an update on Shesterkin should surface after the contest. Staple added Shesterkin is dealing with a stomach illness.
