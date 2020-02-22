Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Notches sixth straight win
Shesterkin made 27 saves in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.
The rookie continues to roll. Shesterkin remains undefeated in February (5-0-0) and has won six straight starts overall, posting a 2.04 GAA and .943 save percentage over that stretch. The 24-year-old's hot streak has seen him seize the No. 1 job for the Rangers, and if he stays locked in he might just carry the team straight into the playoffs.
