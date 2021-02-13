Shesterkin kicked out 29 shots in a 1-0 loss to Boston on Friday.

Shesterkin was nearly perfect on the night, although he would likely want another crack at the lone goal. Boston's Nick Ritchie was able to beat Shesterkin with a backhander along the ice from a sharp angle, parallel to the goal line, to break a scoreless tie midway through the second period. It was Shesterkin's second loss in a row, but he's been terrific of late with five straight games of a .920 save percentage or better. The Rangers have a day off before hosting the Flyers on Sunday night.