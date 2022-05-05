Shesterkin is expected to get the start in goal in Thursday night's Game 2 versus the Penguins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

There was some concern about Shesterkin's availability for Game 2 after he made a franchise-playoff record 79 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 triple-overtime loss to the Penguins, but the highly-talented netminder is expected to be ready to play after getting the day off Wednesday. He'll try to earn his first career NHL playoff victory in a rematch with a Pittsburgh team that will have to turn to journeyman Louis Domingue in goal after losing Casey DeSmith to a lower-body injury in Game 1.