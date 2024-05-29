Shesterkin turned aside 37 of 40 shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 4.

Shesterkin was simply phenomenal in Tuesday's loss, but he couldn't carry New York to a two-game series lead. He was beaten on a perfect shot in overtime by Florida's Sam Reinhart after New York had a defensive breakdown leading up to the goal. Shesterkin has been busy during the postseason -- he's faced at least 25 shots on goal in 13 of 14 appearances. The 28-year-old has also seen more rubber in each subsequent game of this series, although the last three contests have gone to overtime. So far this postseason, Shesterkin is 10-4 with a 2.33 GAA and a .925 save percentage.