Shesterkin allowed four goals on 21 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

A battle between Shesterkin and Connor Hellebuyck had the potential to be a goaltending clinic, but only the latter delivered. Shesterkin was shaky, allowing four goals for a third straight game, and this time on the fifth-lowest shot total he's faced all season. The 27-year-old slipped to 25-9-7 as his four-game winning streak ended, and he now has a 2.59 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 41 starts. The Rangers' next game is in Detroit on Thursday.