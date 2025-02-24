Shesterkin turned aside 36 of 39 shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Shesterkin rebounded in a big way on the road Sunday after being pulled in the first period of Saturday's loss to the Sabres. The Russian netminder stood on his head in the middle frame, stopping all 19 shots he faced. Joel Blomqvist struggled in the opposing crease -- the Rangers managed to find the back of the net five times despite having nine shots on goal through two periods and 16 overall. Shesterkin is sporting a 19-20-2 record, .903 save percentage and 2.98 GAA through 41 appearances this season. The 29-year-old will likely be between the road pipes against the Islanders on Tuesday.