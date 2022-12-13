Shesterkin surrendered three goals on 29 shots in the Rangers' 4-3 overtime win against New Jersey on Monday.

Shesterkin allowed two goals in the first 4:46 of the game, but he settled down after that to facilitate the Rangers' comeback. He earned his fourth consecutive win, bringing him up to 14-4-4 with a 2.52 GAA and .916 save percentage in 22 starts this season. This was also his fourth straight start, and the Rangers are expected to continue to lean heavily on Shesterkin over Jaroslav Halak.