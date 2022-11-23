Shesterkin allowed three goals on 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Shesterkin gave up a pair of goals in the first 6:01 of the game, but he was able to settle in after that. The Rangers' offense scored five times over the last two periods to rally for the win. Shesterkin has won four of his last five starts and is now at 10-2-3 on the year. He's added a 2.38 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 15 starts. The 26-year-old will likely get the second half of a back-to-back off, so Jaroslav Halak should be the expected starter for Wednesday's game in Anaheim.