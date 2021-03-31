Shesterkin made 30 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

It looked like it was going to be a long night for Shesterkin after Washington struck twice in the first five minutes, but he shut the door from there while the Rangers' offense heated up. Shesterkin's getting the Henrik Lundqvist treatment in New York, constantly having to stand on his head while the Rangers have no qualms leaking scoring chances knowing that a world-class goalie is there to bail them out. As a result, Shesterkin's stellar 2.32 GAA and .925 save percentage have resulted in only a pedestrian 8-8-1 record.