Shesterkin stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Shesterkin allowed a goal early in each of the first two periods and allowed Utah to generate a trio of one-goal leads. Despite the ugly start, Shesterkin settled in and the Rangers rallied for the win with a three-goal third period. He's won three of his last four starts while allowing a total of nine goals in that span. For the season, Shesterkin is 14-15-2 with a 2.97 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 31 appearances. The Rangers have a back-to-back up next, with a home game versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday before heading to Montreal on Sunday.