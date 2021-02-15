Shesterkin will be promoted from the taxi squad to start Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

It was a bit of a shaky start for Shesterkins, but he's gotten back on track lately, recording a .944 save percentage and a 3-2-0 record over the past five games. This will be the Devils' first game since Jan. 31. They went 4-3-0 before pausing team activities, averaging just 2.56 goals per game -- 24th in the league.