Shesterkin stopped 26 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Aside from a Dmitry Orlov tally in the final minute of the second period, Shesterkin had an answer for everything Washington fired his way. The 25-year-old is 4-5-1 on the season, but he's 3-3-0 in February with an outstanding 1.87 GAA and .940 save percentage on the month.