Shesterkin stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Shesterkin gave up a goal 1:15 into the game, then shut the door as the Rangers rallied with three goals in the second period. The 27-year-old goalie has alternated between good and bad starts -- he's allowed one goal in each of his three wins, and a combined nine goals across his two losses. He'll look to build on this effort Thursday against the Oilers, who are expected to be without Connor McDavid (upper body).