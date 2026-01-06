Shesterkin (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin's lower-body injury is still being evaluated by the club, but the veteran backstop will miss at least the next three games at minimum. Through the first 34 outings of the year, the Russian netminder is sporting a 17-12-4 record, 2.45 GAA and one shutout. With Shesterkin on the shelf, Jonathan Quick will have to hold down the netminding duties while Spencer Martin or Dylan Garand could be called up from the minors to serve as the No. 2 option.