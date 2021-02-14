Shesterkin was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CBS Sports.
This is almost assuredly a paper move, as Shesterkin is the Rangers' top goalie this season. Expect him back on the roster ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Devils.
