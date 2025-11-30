Shesterkin made 31 saves in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

He allowed three goals. Shesterkin was the star of the game for the Rangers, who mustered just 13 shots on the Lightning net in 60 minutes of action. The loss snapped his three-game winning streak. Shesterkin is 10-9-2 with a 2.48 GAA and .911 save percentage; those ratios put him 12th overall in both categories. He's likely the only reason the Rangers are within one point of a wild card spot.