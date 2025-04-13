Shesterkin turned aside 21 of 26 shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes, with Carolina's final two goals getting scored into an empty net.

With the loss, the Rangers were officially eliminated from the playoffs. Shesterkin is stumbling to the finish line along with the rest of his team -- he's given up at least four goals in four of his last six starts, going 2-3-1 over that stretch with a rough 3.86 GAA and .861 save percentage. The 29-year-old is headed for the worst ratios of his career this season, and New York may need to significantly reinforce its blue line this offseason, if not overhaul its entire defensive scheme, if Shesterkin is going to be in a good position to regain his elite form in 2025-26.