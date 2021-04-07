Shesterkin made 41 saves in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Penguins.

It sounds silly to say considering his team scored eight goals, but Shesterkin was the difference in the game thanks to his outstanding first-period play. Pittsburgh got most of the opportunities in the opening frame but the Rangers led 4-1 after one thanks to Shesterkin's 17 saves. Shesterkin went on to allow four goals for the first time since Feb. 24, but he improved to 6-1-1 in his last eight decisions, which is the most important part for a Rangers team that's trying to claw its way back into the playoff picture.