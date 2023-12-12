Sheskerkin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, indicating he will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Toronto.

Shesterkin has surrendered nine goals on 64 shots during his two-game losing skid. He has supplied a mark of 10-6-0 this campaign with a 2.83 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 16 appearances. The Maple Leafs sit ninth in the league this season with 3.32 goals per game.