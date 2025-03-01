Shesterkin stopped 14 of 17 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Shesterkin went 3-4-0 in February, allowing three or more goals on five occasions. Friday's effort was a particularly poor one, as the Maple Leafs didn't generate much overall but cashed in a goal each period to get the win. Shesterkin is down to 20-21-2 with a 2.93 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 43 starts this season. The Rangers continue their four-game homestand Sunday versus the Predators, which would be a favorable matchup for Shesterkin should he get the nod, but it's also in the first half of a back-to-back. If Jonathan Quick instead gets the nod Sunday, Shesterkin would get another crack at the Islanders on Monday after defeating them with a 36-save effort Tuesday at UBS Arena.