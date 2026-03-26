Shesterkin stopped 14 of 18 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Rangers actually showed up for this game, unlike their poor performance Monday, but Shesterkin didn't do his part against a light workload. This was his fourth loss in a row, and he's allowed 14 goals on 112 shots (.875 save percentage) in that span. For the season, the 30-year-old netminder is down to 22-16-6 with a 2.59 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 45 starts. The Rangers' next game is Friday at home versus the Blackhawks.