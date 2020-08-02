Shesterkin (undisclosed) partook in Sunday's practice but it's unclear if he'll be available for Monday's Game 2 against Carolina, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

The young phenom was a surprise scratch ahead of Game 1 on Saturday, paving the way for veteran Henrik Lundqvist to start. It's probably wise to not bank on Shesterkin being available given the ambiguity surrounding his status and the fact that Game 2 has an early start time of noon ET. Expect further clarification during Monday's pregame warmup and likely not any sooner.