Shesterkin (upper body) practiced for the second day in a row Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin was injured Feb. 7 against the Penguins and was expected to be out of action for 1-2 weeks. He appears to be in line to start Saturday against the Sabres, though the Rangers could keep him out another game and play him Sunday in Pittsburgh. Shesterkin is 18-19-2 with a 2.87 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 39 appearances in 2024-25. Shesterkin said after practice that he expects to be ready to play Saturday in Buffalo.