Shesterkin allowed four goals on 15 shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3.

Shesterkin only played the first period, and his struggles prompted head coach Gerard Gallant to turn to Alexandar Georgiev. The Rangers were able to cover Shesterkin's damage before ultimately faltering in the third period. He's allowed 10 goals in three outings, but he's stopped 129 of 139 shots after a heroic performance in a triple-overtime loss in Game 1. The Russian goalie will likely be afforded an opportunity to bounce back in Monday's Game 4.