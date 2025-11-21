Shesterkin stopped 29 of 33 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Shesterkin gave the Rangers a solid effort, but Nathan MacKinnon's second goal of the game, at 10:48 of the third period, was the difference. With at least three goals allowed in five of his last six outings, Shesterkin is a bit lucky to be 3-3-0 in that span. For the season, he slipped to 7-8-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 17 contests. The Rangers wrap up their three-game road trip Saturday in Utah.