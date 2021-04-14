Shesterkin turned aside all 27 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Mika Zibanejad found the back of the net just over seven minutes into the first period and it was all the support Shesterkin would need, as he blanked New Jersey for his first career NHL shutout. The 25-year-old has only one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 4-1-2, and on the season he sports a sharp 2.35 GAA and .924 save percentage.