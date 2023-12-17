Shesterkin made 21 saves in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

After coughing up 15 goals on 93 shots during a three-start losing streak, Shesterkin rose to the occasion in a showdown with Jeremy Swayman, making a number of big stops to keep the Rangers in the game until New York's offense finally got going in the third period. Shesterkin has posted the worst numbers of his NHL career so far in 2023-24 with a 2.91 GAA and .904 save percentage, but the 27-year-old is more than capable of flipping the switch and putting together a dominant run.