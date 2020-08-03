Shesterkin remains unfit to play against Carolina on Monday despite earlier reporters he would be in goal, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.
Shesterkin was originally thought to be the netminder of record for Monday's contest, however, that appears to not be the case with the goaltender still unavailable. Henrik Lundqvist figures to be the starting netminder for the Rangers as long as Shesterkin is on the shelf.
