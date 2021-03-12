Shesterkin (groin) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Boston.
Shesterkin will miss a fifth straight game with his groin injury. Alexandar Georgiev and Keith Kinkaid will continue to shoulder the load in goal for the Rangers until Shesterkin is cleared to return.
