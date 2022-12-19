Shesterkin made 29 saves during Sunday's 7-1 victory over the host Blackhawks.

Shesterkin claimed his sixth consecutive decision, improving to 9-0-1 on the road this season. The 26-year-old has allowed one goal or fewer in four of his past five starts. Shesterkin, the reigning Vezina Trophy recipient, improved to 16-4-4 as the Rangers won their seventh game in a row.