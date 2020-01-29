Play

The Rangers recalled Shesterkin from AHL Hartford on Wednesday.

Shesterkin was sent down during the All-Star break to stay on the ice, and he walked away with two more wins to bring his record to 17-4-3 with Hartford. The Rangers have a home-and-home series Friday and Saturday against the Red Wings, and the 24-year-old figures to get the nod in one of those starts.

